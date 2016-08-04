Corn Flakes maker Kellogg raises 2016 profit forecast

Kellogg's Corn Flakes cereal is pictured at a Ralphs grocery store in Pasadena, California August 3, 2015.

(Reuters) - Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co (K.N) raised its adjusted profit forecast for 2016, saying that it was saving more from its cost-cutting steps than it had expected.

The company's shares rose as much as 3.7 percent to $84.10 in early trading.

Kellogg's costs of sales fell 11.5 percent to $2 billion in the second quarter, while selling, general and administrative expenses declined 1 percent to $821 million.

The company, like rivals General Mills Inc (GIS.N) and ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N), has seen demand for its processed foods weaken as consumers shift to fresh foods and items perceived as healthier.

In response, the maker of Cheez-It crackers and Pringles chips launched its "Project K" plan in 2013 to save up to $475 million annually by 2018 by cutting jobs and optimizing production. It also rolled out zero-based budgeting, under which managers have to justify expenses in each new budgeting period.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said on Thursday that it would expand zero-based budgeting to its operations outside North America.

Kellogg raised its adjusted profit forecast for the year to $4.11-$4.18 per share from $4.00-$4.07, in constant currency, partly due to better-than-expected performance in Venezuela in the first half.

WEAK SALES

Kellogg's net sales dropped 6.6 percent to $3.27 billion, the sixth straight quarter of decline, as demand slid further for its breakfast foods and snacks.

Analysts on average had expected $3.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the company's U.S. morning foods business, which sells cereals and other breakfast items, declined 2 percent. In its U.S. snacks business, its biggest, sales fell 3.8 percent.

Kellogg said it now expected adjusted sales, excluding the impact of its Venezuela operations, to stay flat or rise slightly in 2016. It had earlier forecast a growth of up to 2 percent.

However, net income attributable to the company rose more than a quarter to $280 million, or 79 cents per share, in the three months ended July 2.

Excluding items, Kellogg earned 91 cents per share, in line with the average estimate.