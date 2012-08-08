FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kelly Services profit beats on North America demand
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 8, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Kelly Services profit beats on North America demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Staffing company Kelly Services Inc (KELYA.O) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on the strength of its North American business, sending its shares up as much as 10 percent.

Second-quarter earnings from continuing operations fell to $15 million, or 40 cents per share, from $20 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned 34 cents per share.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $1.36 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $1.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Americas revenue rose 2.4 percent in the June quarter. Revenue from Europe, Middle East and Africa fell 8 percent, while Asia-Pacific revenue declined 13 percent.

Shares of the company were up 10 percent at $13.48 on Wednesday morning on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.