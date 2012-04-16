Baby boy born to Patrick Kennedy and wife

Former U.S. Representative Patrick Kennedy (D-RI) (L) and Robert Kennedy Jr (2nd R) attend a celebration of the 50th anniversary of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy's inaugural address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BOSTON (Reuters) - The Kennedy family, one of America’s most prominent political dynasties, just got a little bigger.

Former Rhode Island congressman Patrick Kennedy, the younger son of the late Senator Edward Kennedy, and his wife welcomed a baby boy on Sunday evening, Kennedy’s older brother, Edward Jr, said in an email.

The child, Owen, was born on April 15 and stopped crying only when he was in the his big sister’s arms, Edward Kennedy Jr wrote to friends and supporters.

Kennedy, 45, married Amy Petitgout, a school teacher from New Jersey, at the family’s compound on Cape Cod in July. She had a daughter from an earlier marriage.

Kennedy, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert Kennedy, both assassinated, retired from Congress in January 2011 after 16 years in Washington.

Less than a year ago his sister, Kara Kennedy, died at 51 of a heart attack. His father, who served as U.S. senator from Massachusetts for nearly 47 years, died in 2009.