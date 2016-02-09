FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louisville airport checkpoint briefly shut by suspicious item
February 9, 2016 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Louisville airport checkpoint briefly shut by suspicious item

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOUISVILLE, Ky (Reuters) - The sole security checkpoint at the Louisville International Airport in Kentucky was closed temporarily on Tuesday morning to investigate a suspicious item found in a carry-on bag, officials said.

At 8:30 a.m. EST, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration closed the federal checkpoint to investigate the item found by a scanner, airport spokeswoman Trish Burke said. About 2 -1/2 hours later, the airport said on Twitter that the checkpoint had reopened.

Most of the airport, the airfield and terminal remained open while the airport’s only checkpoint was closed, and airport operations were expected to return to normal, officials said.

Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Louisville and Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Grant McCool

