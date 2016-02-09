Louisville airport checkpoint briefly shut by suspicious item

LOUISVILLE, Ky (Reuters) - The sole security checkpoint at the Louisville International Airport in Kentucky was closed temporarily on Tuesday morning to investigate a suspicious item found in a carry-on bag, officials said.

At 8:30 a.m. EST, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration closed the federal checkpoint to investigate the item found by a scanner, airport spokeswoman Trish Burke said. About 2 -1/2 hours later, the airport said on Twitter that the checkpoint had reopened.

Most of the airport, the airfield and terminal remained open while the airport’s only checkpoint was closed, and airport operations were expected to return to normal, officials said.