Four bodies found after Kentucky house explosion

(Reuters) - The remains of four people, possibly including a baby, were discovered at the site of a house explosion in rural south central Kentucky, officials said on Wednesday.

An explosion rocked the Adair County home on Tuesday afternoon and sparked a fire that consumed the residence, the Kentucky State Police said in a statement. The home was about six miles (9.5 km) east of the town of Columbia.

One set of remains was discovered on Tuesday, and Adair County Coroner Todd Akin said three more were discovered in or around the residence on Wednesday after firefighters were able to tamp down remaining hot spots.

He said that one of the victims may have been a baby or toddler. Akin said the remains were being sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification. Local broadcaster WAVE reported that the four victims were related.

Local and state authorities are investigating the explosion with the help of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.