Man accused in death of Kentucky girl who vanished during football game
November 20, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Man accused in death of Kentucky girl who vanished during football game

Steve Bittenbender

2 Min Read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Reuters) - A man is accused of murder and other crimes in the death of a 7-year-old girl who disappeared during a high school football game last weekend, Kentucky State Police said on Friday.

Timothy Madden, 38, of Scottsville, in south central Kentucky near the Tennessee border, was arrested on Friday morning and is accused of kidnap, rape, sodomy and murder of Gabriella “Gabbi” Doolin, police said. He is currently being held in the Allen County Detention Center.

On Saturday evening, Doolin, a second-grader, attended a football game at Allen County High School in Scottsville and was later reported missing by her mother.

Less than a half hour later, searchers found her body in a wooded creek behind the school. An autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner indicated her death was a homicide.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and no further details can be released at this time,” the state police said in a statement.

Doolin’s death shocked Allen County, home to about 20,000 people. Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil in Scottsville the night after she was killed, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. In addition, a GoFundMe account set up to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses has raised more than $41,000.

“Please justice, take over for my baby, I love her so much...,” her father, Brian Doolin, posted on Friday on Facebook. “This animal should not be walking and breathing...”

Editing by Fiona Ortiz, Tom Brown and Bernard Orr

