FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kentucky House votes to use single form for marriage licenses
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 25, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Kentucky House votes to use single form for marriage licenses

Alex Dobuzinskis

3 Min Read

A box of cupcakes are seen topped with icons of same-sex couples at City Hall in San Francisco, in this June 29, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Kentucky’s House of Representatives on Friday approved a bill to create a single marriage license form for opposite-sex and same-sex couples that would allow applicants to identify as “bride,” “groom” or “spouse.”

The legislation stems from a debate over marriage rights and religious liberty that gained national prominence last year in a dispute involving Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis. Citing her Christian faith, Davis defied a court order to issue licenses to same-sex couples and was jailed for five days.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, a Republican, has expressed support for the single-marriage form bill, which was approved without debate by the Democratic-controlled House.

The bill, which will be sent to the Republican-controlled Senate, is seen as a possible resolution to the contentious question of how marriage licenses in Kentucky should read, after the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2015 ruled same-sex couples have a constitutional right to wed.

“I think people are honestly ready to go forward with the compromise and put this in the rear-view mirror,” said state Senator Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat who supports the legislation.

The marriage form approved by the House could be used both by opposite-sex and same-sex couples, allowing parties to a marriage to identify as “bride,” “groom” or “spouse.” The legislation would also remove the names of county clerks from licenses.

Bevin in December, a month after he was elected, ordered clerks’ names removed from licenses, in response to objections from Davis and some of her counterparts in other counties, who disapproved of being listed on licenses for same-sex couples.

”The form has broad bipartisan support from the governor, the clerks and now the legislature,” McGarvey said.

However, the Senate earlier this year approved a bill that would create two forms, with one form using the language “bride” and “groom” and the one for same-sex couples using the terms “first party” and “second party.”

The Senate could vote on the House version of the legislation as early as next week.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, which has fought in court to ensure same-sex couples can obtain marriage licenses in the state, supports the legislation to create a single form.

Michael Aldridge, executive director of the organization, said in a statement the bill would ensure “all loving couples can access the rights they are entitled to equally under the law.”

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.