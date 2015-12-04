Exclusive: Kentucky cuts pension outlook, to slash private equity

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kentucky’s public retirement system lowered the investment outlook on two of its most severely underfunded pension plans on Thursday as it starts to exit illiquid private equity investments, the chief investment officer told Reuters.

David Peden, the chief investment officer of The Kentucky Retirement System (KRS), said the board cut the return it expects from its state retirement fund for workers in non-hazardous roles to 6.75 percent from 7.50 percent. The move exposed a deeper level of underfunding than previously assumed.

The board voted unanimously on Thursday for the cut that also applies to the smaller State Police Retirement System (SPRS), also severely underfunded.

The reduction in the return outlook was due to a decision to slash the amount of investment in private equity to 2 percent of assets in both funds, Peden said. The investments will be allowed to run off as they mature over the next to 5-7 years.

“Those two plans have gotten to a funding status that we no longer feel comfortable having them in certain illiquid asset classes such as private equity,” said Peden.

The board has yet to formally vote on reducing the private equity allocation, Peden said.

A cut in the expected rate of return will mean that the state has to pay more into the system, placing bigger demands on taxpayers.

The Kentucky Employees Retirement System (KERS non-hazardous) has about $300 million or 14.5 percent of assets in private equity, while SPRS holds about $22 million in private equity, or 10 percent of assets.

The move does not affect private equity investments in Kentucky’s other three pension systems, Peden said. Those investments totaled about $864 million, according to a 2014 financial statement.

The KERS non-hazardous is one the worst funded public pension plans in the nation. The latest move brings its funded ratio to 17.7 percent. That means it has less than 18 cents for every dollar it owes in benefits. The unfunded liability amounted to $12.3 billion in the financial year ended June 30, 2015.

The plan guarantees retirement for nearly 120,000 workers.

Peden said the KERS non-hazardous system will revert to a pay-as-you-go plan if assets fall to 1.4 times the previous year’s benefits. Peden said there is a 50 percent chance of that happening in the next 20 years.

The fund paid out $900 million in benefits last year, Peden said, and had $2.4 billion in assets.

“We’re in unchartered territory,” said Peden.