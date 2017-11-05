Kentucky man arrested in assault on Senator Rand Paul released on bail

LOUISVILLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man has been arrested for assaulting U.S. Senator Rand Paul at his Kentucky home on Friday and causing a “minor injury,” the state police said.

FILE PHOTO - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree assault causing minor injury, the Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Paul and Boucher were acquaintances, said Jeremy Hodges, a state police spokesman, who declined to say what led to the incident.

Paul’s office said in a statement the former Republican presidential candidate “was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested, and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

His office did not immediately respond to questions about the extent of any injuries the 54-year-old senator may have suffered or the circumstances of the incident.

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, who Kentucky State Police says assaulted U.S. Senator Rand Paul at his residence, and charged with one count of Assault, is seen in this Warren County Detention Center photo, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, U.S. on November 3, 2017. Courtesy Warren County Detention Center/Handout via REUTERS

Hodges said Paul’s injuries were minor and did not require transport to a hospital.

Boucher was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail. He was released on Saturday after posting a $7,500 bond, Captain Chip Olney of the facility said by phone.

Boucher is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Olney said. It was unclear if Boucher has an attorney, and he could not be reached for comment late on Saturday.

Paul, an ophthalmologist, dropped out of the race for president in February 2016 and successfully ran for re-election as a senator. In September, Paul opposed a partial repeal of healthcare reforms adopted under former Democratic President Barack Obama, angering President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Paul last month played golf with Trump and discussed tax reform proposals.