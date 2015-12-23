FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kentucky reaches $39.5 million settlement with Purdue, Johnson & Johnson
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
December 23, 2015 / 10:57 PM / in 2 years

Kentucky reaches $39.5 million settlement with Purdue, Johnson & Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in foil strips are arranged on a table in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana September 18, 2013.

(Reuters) - Kentucky reached two separate settlements totaling $39.5 million with Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson, Attorney General Jack Conway said on Wednesday.

Purdue, which settled for $24 million, was alleged to have misrepresented the highly addictive nature of its drug OxyContin. (1.usa.gov/1m6R0ZB)

A separate $15.5 million settlement involved Johnson & Johnson’s unit, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, over Risperdal, which is approved to treat schizophrenia and acute mania associated with bipolar disorder.

Janssen faced allegations of misleading consumers about Risperdal’s side-effects and marketing the drug for purposes other than those approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Both Purdue and Janssen did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement, the Attorney General said.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.