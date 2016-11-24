Two people were killed and four wounded when gunfire erupted on Thursday at a park crowded with people gathered for a football tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, a police spokesman told reporters.

Police did not have a motive for the two related shootings in Shawnee Park or suspects in custody, spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Two men were dead at the scene, and the wounded suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

"When you have a tragedy like this take place, certainly it puts a damper on anyone celebrating" the Thanksgiving holiday, Mitchell said.

The shootings took place as hundreds of people gathered in the park along the Ohio River for the annual Juice Bowl Football Tournament, a tradition dating back to the 1950s.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler and Chris Reese)