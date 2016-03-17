Mother of teen who died in Kentucky jail wants details of stay: lawyer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Reuters) - The lawyer for the mother of the black 16-year-old girl who died at a Kentucky juvenile detention center said on Thursday he wants to know the details of Gynna McMillen’s treatment there, a day after state officials blamed her death on a heart condition.

Louisville attorney Ron Hillerich questioned why the only surveillance camera not working at the Lincoln Village Detention Center was the one that would have completely captured on tape guards restraining McMillen shortly after she arrived on Jan. 10, the day before she was found dead.

Seventeen minutes of McMillen’s stay were not documented on video, including four minutes during which she was restrained.

McMillen was sent to the Elizabethtown facility, about 45 miles south of Louisville, after she was arrested for an altercation at her mother’s house in Shelbyville.

Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley said on Wednesday he would make 60 hours of video available to the family once Kentucky State Police finish their own investigation of the matter.

Another camera caught portions of the restraint technique guards used to put McMillen on the floor while they searched for drugs and weapons. State investigators said the time McMillen was on the floor was consistent with typical restrained searches. Medical examiners also said McMillen showed no signs of lethal trauma.

A state medical examiner said McMillen suffered from a rare heart condition called Inherited Long QT Syndrome, a heart rhythm disorder that caused her to die from sudden cardiac arrest while she slept.

Hillerich, who also represents the teen’s estate, joined McMillen’s mother in a meeting with state officials on Wednesday and said Tilley was trying to be as transparent as possible. He said no lawsuit would be filed by the mother until they had seen details of the state’s report.

The investigation of McMillen’s death has already led to the dismissal of the state’s juvenile justice commissioner and a guard who was found to falsify records. Other guards at the center face suspension or dismissal, Tilley said, adding that the state would not condone misconduct.

Civil rights group ColorofChange.org has called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether McMillen’s civil rights were violated at the detention center. Tilley said he would welcome a federal probe.