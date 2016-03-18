Two detention center staffers where Kentucky teen died face misdemeanor charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Reuters) - Two staff members of the Kentucky youth detention center where a teenage girl died have been indicted by a grand jury on misdemeanor charges of failing to perform their official duties, prosecutors said on Friday.

The indictments against Reginald Wyndham and Victor Holt for failing to do proper bed checks came late Thursday. Hardin County Attorney Jenny Oldham said no arraignment date has been set and attorneys for the pair could not immediately be reached for comment.

If convicted, they face up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $250.

While medical examiners determined that 16-year-old Gynnya McMillen died in her sleep on Jan. 11 due to a genetic heart condition, an investigation at the Lincoln Village Detention Center revealed that guards failed to perform all of the required checks on McMillen.

Only 75 of the 117 checks could be verified, the report from state justice officials said.

Hardin County Commonwealth Attorney Shane Young, whose office presented the case to the grand jury, has been investigating the circumstances leading to McMillen’s death, which a medical examiner determined to be of natural causes.

He said he did not expect to present anything else to a grand jury, unless state police provide additional information.

McMillen arrived at the detention center after being arrested on Jan. 10 for an altercation at her mother’s house in Shelbyville, 30 miles east of Louisville.

While being processed, guards used a restraint technique on her to check for drugs or weapons.

Activists have questioned whether the technique played a role in the black teen’s death and said her race may have been a factor in her treatment. Medical examiners said they found no signs of lethal trauma.

Justice Secretary John Tilley promised to provide McMillen’s family with 60 hours of video footage that detailed her day at the center once the state police investigation ends. That footage, however, does not include an unobstructed view of the restrained search, he said.