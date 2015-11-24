Son of Kentucky murder suspect arrested for threatening police

(Reuters) - A 20-year-old man was arrested in Tennessee on charges of threatening the Scottsville, Kentucky, police department over their case against his father who is charged with the murder of a 7-year-old girl, police said.

Bradley Wayne Madden was arrested on Monday in Lafayette, Tennessee, and extradited to Kentucky on Tuesday, according to the Scottsville, Kentucky, Police Department’s Facebook page. Scottsville is about 70 miles northeast of Nashville, Tennessee.

His father, Timothy Madden, on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the death of Gabbi Doolin, the daughter of a Madden family friend. Her body was discovered in a Scottsville creek on Nov. 14 after she disappeared from a nearby youth football game.

The son is charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process and terroristic threatening for making obscene comments and threats toward Scottsville Police officers through private, profanity-laced messaging to the department’s Facebook page as he claimed his father was innocent, police said on Tuesday.

Among the comments, was a Nov. 23 private message to the police Facebook page stating, “I am coming for you,” according to the police.

The comments, which claimed the police had the wrong man, were sent between Friday and Monday. Madden was warned by police that ”the threats needed to stop or he would be arrested,” according to the Scottsville police.

According to the local jail in Scottsville, the younger Madden was being questioned by Scottsville police on Tuesday afternoon.

The father is being held on $1 million cash bond at the Barren County Jail in Glasgow, Kentucky.