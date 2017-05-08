FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Kenya hospital wall collapses in heavy rain, killing six
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 8, 2017 / 4:36 PM / 3 months ago

Kenya hospital wall collapses in heavy rain, killing six

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOMBASA, Kenya (Reuters) - At least six people, including four children, were killed in Kenya's port city of Mombasa on Monday after a hospital wall collapsed under heavy rain, officials said.

"Among the dead are four children aged between 5 and 15, and their mother. The other is a man who is a local businessman," said Lucas Ogara, a police chief in the city.

The six who died were inside neighboring houses which were crushed as the wall fell. Red cross officials dug through muddy rubble amid the rainfall for possible remaining survivors, witnesses said.

The downpour caused the main highway linking Mombasa to the northern tourist hubs of Malindi and Lamu to be closed after floods submerged a bridge near a town along the highway.

Kenya has struggled to find homes for its fast-growing population, and developers often put up buildings to cater for the soaring demand in violation of construction codes.

Last year, at least 51 people died after a multi-story building collapsed in the capital Nairobi's Huruma district.

The six-story structure had been built near a river and collapsed after heavy rain. People were living in the building despite authorities having condemned it as unsafe.

Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.