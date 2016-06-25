FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine drown when boat capsizes in Kenya
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 25, 2016 / 5:58 PM / a year ago

Nine drown when boat capsizes in Kenya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Nine people drowned on Saturday when a boat they were traveling in capsized in the Kenyan waters of Lake Victoria, an official said.

The boat was carrying 17 people, mostly members of a local musical band, who were heading to an evening performance when it capsized, regional deputy commissioner Angeline Were said.

“The boast was overloaded because it was also carrying heavy music equipment,” she said. “We rescued eight people and shall start a search for the nine.”

Lake Victoria, Africa’s biggest lake, is shared by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Thirteen people drowned in December in Uganda’s portion of the lake as they were traveling for Christmas celebrations.

Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Digby Lidstone

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.