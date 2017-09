Kenya Airways hostesses gather after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways said on Wednesday its first overseas flights to land at the Kenyan capital’s fire-damaged airport would arrive as scheduled early on Thursday.

“Flights from London and from Bangkok will arrive in Nairobi tomorrow morning as scheduled, and will be processed through the domestic terminal,” the national flag carrier said in a statement.