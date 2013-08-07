FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya to use domestic terminal for international flights: minister
#World News
August 7, 2013 / 12:54 PM / in 4 years

Kenya to use domestic terminal for international flights: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya will on Thursday begin preparing its small domestic terminal at the capital’s fire-ravaged main airport for handling international flights, using tents to create extra space, a government minister said on Wednesday.

“From tomorrow we will be preparing this unit ... as an international terminal for departures and arrivals,” Michael Kamau, cabinet secretary for transport told reporters. “We started pitching tents on the airside for handling departing passengers.”

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia

