Kenya anti-terror police boss sees no terror link to airport fire

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s anti-terror police boss said on Wednesday he did not believe there was a terror link to a fire that engulfed Kenya’s main airport earlier in the day.

“There is no connection with any sort of attack or terrorism,” Boniface Mwaniki told Reuters.

“We don’t want to speculate, but at this stage we do not think there is any such link. Even if we are commemorating the 15th anniversary of the bomb blasts, we don’t think it is terrorism,” he said, referring to the anniversary of a twin attack by Islamist militants on the United States embassy in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, in Tanzania.