Kenya Airways CEO says losses from airport fire $4 million so far
August 12, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya Airways CEO says losses from airport fire $4 million so far

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the public stand in front of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as it goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways (KQNA.NR) chief executive Titus Naikuni said the airline has so far lost about $4 million in revenue as a result of last week’s fire at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, local media reported on Monday.

The blaze in the early hours of Wednesday morning destroyed the international arrivals building, forcing east Africa’s fourth-busiest airport to close temporarily. Five days after the fire passengers are still facing long delays and cancellations.

“We have lost revenues of about $4 million,” Naikuni told journalists at JKIA on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Naikuni was touring tents that have been erected as a makeshift terminal outside the airport in Kenya’s capital.

He said that Kenya Airways handled 9,600 passengers on Saturday at JKIA, slightly short of the 11,000 travelers the airline usually ferries through Nairobi’s main airport each day.

“The incident also left us with a huge pile-up, but we are catching up because we are at about 90 percent of our normal flights,” Naikuni added.

($1 = 87.2500 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
