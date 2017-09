A man reads a daily newspaper with other onlookers at the edge of a security perimeter put into place near the Westgate shopping centre where gunmen are holding hostages, in Nairobi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The death toll from an attack by Islamist militants on a Nairobi shopping mall has reached 68, after nine more bodies were brought out from the building, Kenya’s Red Cross said on Sunday on its Twitter feed.