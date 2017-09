Onlookers stand along the road and look from a distance at Westgate Shopping Centre, where gunmen are holding hostages, in Nairobi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Brief but intense gunfire accompanied by at least two blasts were heard coming from inside a Kenyan shopping mall where militants are holed up with hostages, a Reuters witness reported on Monday.

It was the latest of several eruptions of gunfire coming from inside Nairobi’s Westgate mall since the early morning, after a largely quiet night. Some of the shots were heard coming from outside.