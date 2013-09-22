FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya military says it has freed most hostages from mall siege: TV
September 22, 2013 / 9:09 PM / in 4 years

Kenya military says it has freed most hostages from mall siege: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Kenyan soldier holding a dog by its leash enters the main gate of Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s military said on Sunday it had freed most hostages at a shopping mall in Nairobi, where at least 68 people were killed in an attack claimed by Somalia’s Islamist militant group al Shabaab.

“Most of the hostages have been released, and the Kenya Defence Forces has taken control of most parts of the building,” Kenyan military spokesman Colonel Cyrus Oguna told the television station KTN. He did say how many hostages had been held or freed.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Kevin Liffey

