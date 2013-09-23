Kenya's Interior Ministry says forces take over mall, all hostages freed

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan officials said early on Tuesday that their forces were “in control” of a mall in the capital where Somalia’s Islamist al Shabaab launched a raid that has killed at least 62 people.

“Our forces are combing the mall floor by floor looking for anyone left behind. We believe all hostages have been released,” the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government in The Office of the President said on its Twitter handle.