Grenade attack wounds three in Kenya refugee camp

ISIOLO,Kenya (Reuters) - At least three people were wounded in a suspected grenade attack at a hotel in a refugee camp in northeastern Kenya, police said on Thursday, nine days after another attack in the same location.

The attack occurred at a hotel in Hagadera in the Dadaab refugee camp. North Eastern Provincial Police Commander Leo Nyongesa, said the blast had wounded two people who had been rushed to hospital.

“A grenade was thrown at a restaurant, it exploded. So far two people who sustained serious have been taken to hospital,” he told Reuters.

The Kenya Red Cross said on its Twitter feed that three people were wounded and it was responding to an explosion at the hotel.

Dadaab is home to some 460,000 people, most of them Somalis who have fled two decades of conflict and famine.

More than 10 people have been killed in a series of attacks in Nairobi and Mombasa since Kenyan troops launched their incursion into southern Somalia to crush Islamist al Shabaab militants late last year.

Nairobi blames the militants for a wave of kidnappings of foreigners on Kenyan soil that have threatened the country’s multi-million dollar tourism industry.

Al Shabaab had threatened major reprisals if Kenyan troops did not withdraw and the militants have launched large-scale suicide bombings in the past.

Last week, a suspected remote-controlled bomb went off at Dadaab, killing one police officer and wounding three.

Also last week, gunmen detonated grenades outside a night club in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa, killing one person and wounding several others in the latest attack since Kenya sent troops into Somalia.

Earlier this week, two soldiers were slightly wounded when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Mandera, also in the north east.