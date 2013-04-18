FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least five killed in gun attack in Kenyan town
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 18, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

At least five killed in gun attack in Kenyan town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GARISSA, Kenya (Reuters) - At least five people were shot dead by gunmen who sprayed bullets into a restaurant in the eastern Kenyan town of Garissa on Thursday, witnesses and local media said.

“Five people are lying dead and three are injured. Police have just arrived,” said local resident Stephen, who gave only his first name while speaking from the scene.

Kenya has suffered a series of grenade and gun attacks ever since it sent its troops into neighboring Somalia in late 2011 to pursue the al Shabaab rebels.

Reporting by Abdisalan Ahmed; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.