At least five killed in gun attack in Kenyan town

GARISSA, Kenya (Reuters) - At least five people were shot dead by gunmen who sprayed bullets into a restaurant in the eastern Kenyan town of Garissa on Thursday, witnesses and local media said.

“Five people are lying dead and three are injured. Police have just arrived,” said local resident Stephen, who gave only his first name while speaking from the scene.

Kenya has suffered a series of grenade and gun attacks ever since it sent its troops into neighboring Somalia in late 2011 to pursue the al Shabaab rebels.