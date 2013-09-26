FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Kenyan police killed in attack in northeast county
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2013 / 1:22 AM / 4 years ago

Two Kenyan police killed in attack in northeast county

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Two Kenyan police officers were killed and another injured on Thursday in an attack on a local administrator’s office in a northeast county bordering with Somalia, the interior ministry said.

Twelve vehicles were also burned in the raid on an Assistant County Commissioner’s office in Mandera East Sub County, which the ministry blamed on “criminals” without elaborating further.

The attack in Mandera County followed a grenade blast late on Wednesday that killed one person in another northeastern town, just days after an assault on a Nairobi shopping mall by Islamist militants that killed at least 72 people including foreigners.

Saturday’s attack on the Westgate mall in the Kenyan capital was claimed by the Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab, which has also carried out sporadic attacks in the arid northeast border region. The area is also prone to banditry and low-key clan clashes by pastoralist communities.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.