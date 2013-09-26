FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya says 'white widow' Interpol alert not linked to mall attack
September 26, 2013 / 10:04 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya says 'white widow' Interpol alert not linked to mall attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the Millennium Development Goals event on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya asked international police agency Interpol to issue a wanted persons alert for Samantha Lewthwaite, a British citizen dubbed the “white widow” who has been cited by British police as a possible suspect in the Kenyan mall attack.

Ndegwa Muhoro, director of Kenya’s Criminal Investigation Department, said the so-called red alert for Lewthwaite is not related to the attack by Somalia’s Islamist al Shabaab militants on the Westgate mall in Nairobi that killed at least 72 people.

“The ‘red alert’ has nothing to do with Westgate. Her role in this attack is yet to be confirmed, but she is wanted on charges of possession of explosives and conspiracy to commit a felony,” Muhoro told Reuters.

Interpol’s red alert says the felony dates to December 2011.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Doina Chiacu

