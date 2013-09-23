FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somali Islamist militants threaten to kill Kenya hostages
#World News
September 23, 2013 / 6:35 AM / 4 years ago

Somali Islamist militants threaten to kill Kenya hostages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenyan policemen gather for a briefing near the Westgate Shopping Centre in the capital Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali Islamist group al Shabaab said hostages held by militants holed up in a Nairobi shopping mall would be killed if force was used, according to an audio statement carried by a website linked to the group.

“Israelis and Kenyan forces have tried to enter Westgate (mall) by force but they could not, the mujahideen (fighters) will kill the hostages if the enemies use force,” Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage, al Shabaab’s spokesman said in clip posted on www.somalimemo.net.

Israeli advisers are helping Kenya with strategy to end the siege that began on Saturday, an Israeli security force said. There has been sporadic bursts of gunfire and blasts from the mall.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
