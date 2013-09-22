FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli advisers helping Kenya in mall siege: Israeli security source
#World News
September 22, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

Israeli advisers helping Kenya in mall siege: Israeli security source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli advisers are helping Kenya formulate a strategy to end a siege at a Nairobi shopping mall where Islamist militants have killed at least 59 people and are holding hostages, an Israeli security source said on Sunday.

“There are Israeli advisers helping with the negotiating strategy, but no Israelis involved in any imminent storming operation,” said the source, who gave no further details and asked not to be identified.

Reporting by Dan Williams, Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

