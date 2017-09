Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (C) speaks to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 20, 2013. REUTERS/How Hwee Young/Pool

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said he himself had lost close relatives in Saturday’s mass shooting in a Nairobi shopping mall.

Addressing the relatives of victims, a somber Kenyatta said in an address to the nation: “I ask God to give you comfort as you confront this tragedy, and I know what you feel, having also lost very close family members in this attack.”