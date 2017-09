Police officers guard the edge of a security perimeter put into place a distance from the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, in the early hours of the morning during a standoff operation between Kenyan security forces and gunmen inside the building, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A heavy burst of gunfire was heard from the Kenyan shopping mall in Nairobi where at least 62 people were killed in an attack by the Somali al Shabaab group, suggesting that the complex had not yet been secured, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.

Kenya’s Interior Ministry had said early on Tuesday that its forces were “in control” of the mall and had freed all hostages.