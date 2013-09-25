FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., UK, Israel helping Kenya in mall raid inquiry: minister
September 25, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S., UK, Israel helping Kenya in mall raid inquiry: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cemetery worker walks near the fresh graves (L) of Selima Merali, 41, and her daughter Nuriana Merali, 15, who were killed in the attack by gunmen at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya has begun a forensic investigation into the weekend attack on a Nairobi shopping mall with the help of the United States, Israel, Britain and others, the interior minister told a news briefing on Wednesday.

“We have moved to the next phase,” Joseph ole Lenku said, adding agencies from Germany and Canada as well as the police agency Interpol were also assisting. He said he did not expect the death toll, now at 72, to rise significantly and only expected to find more bodies of slain assailants.

Reporting by James Macharia and Kevin Mwanza; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

