Kenya says mall gunmen came from several nations

A security officer takes cover following a string of explosions from Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi during the third day of a stand-off between Kenyan security forces and gunmen inside the building September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Gunmen involved in an attack on a Nairobi shopping mall came from several countries, a senior Kenyan security official said on Monday, without revealing what those nations were.

“We have an idea who they are, their nationality and even the number,” said Julius Karangi, Kenya’s chief of general staff, adding that militants were “clearly a multinational collection from all over the world.”

“We have also have an idea that this is not a local event. We are fighting global terrorism here and we have sufficient intel (intelligence) to suggest that,” he said.