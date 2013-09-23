Obama calls Kenya attack 'terrible outrage,' U.S. cooperating

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks during a memorial service for victims of the Washington Navy Yard shooting in Washington, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday called the attack in a Nairobi mall a “terrible outrage” and said the United States was providing all the cooperation it could to Kenya.

“We stand with them against this terrible outrage that occurred,” Obama said during a meeting with Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan in New York.

Both men, who are in town for the United Nations General Assembly, expressed condolences to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I feel the pain of President Kenyatta ... terror anywhere in the world is terror on all of us,” Jonathan said.

(This story has been corrected to insert dropped words in quote, paragraph four)