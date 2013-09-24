Kenya has 'defeated' mall attackers: president

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers comb the rooftop of the Westgate shopping mall, on the fourth day since militants stormed into the mall, in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

NAIROBI (Reuters) - President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Tuesday that Kenya had defeated the militants who had attacked a Nairobi shopping mall and held out there for four days.

The raid killed at least 67 civilians and security personnel, with more bodies still to be recovered. Five militants were killed and 11 were now in custody, Kenyatta said.

“As a nation our head is bloodied but unbowed,” he said in a televised address. “We have ashamed and defeated our attackers.”