Kenya received repeated warning to pull troops out of Somalia: militants
#World News
September 21, 2013 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya received repeated warning to pull troops out of Somalia: militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The al Qaeda-linked Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab said on Saturday that Kenya had received repeated warnings to pull its troops out of Somalia or face “severe consequences”, but did not claim responsibility for a gun attack on a shopping mall in Nairobi.

“The Kenyan government, however, turned a deaf ear to our repeated warnings and continued to massacre innocent Muslims in Somalia,” the group said on its official Twitter handle @HSM_Press.

The attack on the mall in the Kenyan capital left at least 25 people dead.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Kevin Liffey

