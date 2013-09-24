FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somali prime minister calls for aid to combat al Shabaab
#World News
September 24, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Somali prime minister calls for aid to combat al Shabaab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Somalia's newly appointed Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon Saaid addresses members of the parliament after his introduction in Mogadishu October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

GENEVA (Reuters) - Somalia’s prime minister said on Tuesday that he was working closely with Kenyan authorities, and called for international support to combat al Shabaab militants who have claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on Nairobi’s Westgate mall.

Abdi Farah Shirdon told reporters in Geneva that, while he could not be sure, he believed that the attackers were of different nationalities.

Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council shortly afterwards, he denounced the “cowardly attack”. “The terror attack on September 21 spared no one and those responsible must be held accountable. Terror has no boundaries,” he told the forum.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
