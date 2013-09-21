FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nairobi mall shooting may be 'terrorist' attack: government
#World News
September 21, 2013 / 2:14 PM / 4 years ago

Nairobi mall shooting may be 'terrorist' attack: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A mass shooting in a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital on Saturday might be a “terrorist” attack, Kenya’s Ministry of Interior said.

“It is a possibility that it is an attack by terrorists, so we are treating the matter very seriously,” Mutea Iringo, the principal secretary in the Ministry of Interior told Reuters.

Asked if foreign security services were involved in the operation to flush out the attackers, he said, “At this stage it has not become necessary yet.”

Reporting by James Macharia; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
