Somali militants say in touch with gunmen in Nairobi mall
September 21, 2013 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

Somali militants say in touch with gunmen in Nairobi mall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group said on Saturday that it was in contact with “Mujahideen” gunmen who attacked a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital on Saturday.

The al Qaeda-linked militant group, which is battling peacekeepers from Kenya and other African nations, said the mass shooting was justice for crimes committed by Kenyan troops in Somalia.

“For long we have waged war against the Kenyans in our land, now it’s time to shift the battleground and take the war to their land,” al Shabaab said on its official Twitter handle @HSM_Press.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Kevin Liffey

