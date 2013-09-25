FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No verification that Americans involved in Kenya attack: U.S.
September 25, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

No verification that Americans involved in Kenya attack: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Foreign forensic experts, flanked by Kenyan military personnel, check the perimeter walls around Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Wednesday there had been no verification that Americans were involved in a deadly attack at a shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya.

Some U.S. news reports have said a small number of Americans or U.S. residents might have been among those involved in a weekend assault that killed dozens at Nairobi’s Westgate mall.

Holder, speaking at an unrelated press conference, said U.S. officials still are working with Kenyan officials to investigate the attack.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Bill Trott

