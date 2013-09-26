FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No evidence of al Shabaab threat against U.S., attorney general says
September 26, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

No evidence of al Shabaab threat against U.S., attorney general says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and his wife Sharon Malone attend the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has no specific, credible evidence of a threat against it from al Shabaab, the Somali militant group that raised security concerns with its attack on a Nairobi mall, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday.

Holder said at a news conference at the Justice Department that he was concerned about al Shabaab and other offshoots of al Qaeda but not sure whether it has the ability to commit an attack in the United States.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Xavier Briand

