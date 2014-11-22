FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somalia's al Shabaab claims responsibility for northeast Kenya bus attack
#World News
November 22, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Somalia's al Shabaab claims responsibility for northeast Kenya bus attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab insurgents said they were behind a bus attack in northeast Kenya that killed 28 people on Saturday, saying it was in retaliation for raids on mosques in the port city of Mombasa.

“The Mujahideen successfully carried out an operation near Mandera early this morning, which resulted in the perishing of 28 crusaders, as a revenge for the crimes committed by the Kenyan crusaders against our Muslim brethren in Mombasa,” Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage, al Shabaab’s spokesman, said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Roche

