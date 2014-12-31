Kenyan president nominates new police chief after attacks

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated a former intelligence officer on Wednesday to serve as the next police chief, part of a reshuffle of top security officials after months of incessant attacks by Islamist militants.

The president has faced growing public pressure to take tougher action since al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked militant group from neighboring Somalia, killed 67 people in a raid on Nairobi’s Westgate shopping mall last year.

Kenyatta announced the departure of police chief David Kimaiyo and Interior Minister Joseph ole Lenku earlier this month, after dozens of non-Muslims were killed in two attacks near Kenya’s northeastern border with Somalia.

Al Shabaab has promised to keep up the violence until Kenya pulls its troops out of Somalia, where they have joined other African Union troops battling the militant group.

Kenyatta said his choice to be the next Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, had “in-depth knowledge in strategic and security areas” and “30 years of experience”.

“I am convinced that Mr. Boinett will take our National Police Service to the next level,” Kenyatta said in a statement. Parliament now has to approve the nomination.

Reaction was mixed on social media, with many commentators saying they knew almost nothing about Boinett.

“I have no opinion, and for us to have no opinion is not a good thing,” Mombasa County Senator Hassan Omar said in an interview, adding he feared Kenyatta was more interested in maintaining balance between ethnic groups than promoting the most competent candidates.

Boinett, 52, is from the Kalenjin group, as was his predecessor Kimaiyo. Kenya’s new Interior Minister, Joseph Nkaissery, who was sworn in last week, is from the same Massai group as the man he replaced.

“Our argument has always been that the Inspector General should be hired through a competitive process so as to secure the independence and the impartiality of the police service, and to ensure also that we de-politicize the police service,” said Omar.