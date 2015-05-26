FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya says five policemen wounded by Al Shabaab, no deaths
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2015 / 10:19 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya says five policemen wounded by Al Shabaab, no deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Five Kenyan police officers were wounded by Somali militants who attacked two patrols in rural areas in the east of the country, Kenya’s police chief said on Tuesday, contradicting earlier reports that about 20 people were killed in the attacks.

Two officers were critically wounded and three sustained minor injuries when the patrols were attacked in the Fafi and Yumbis areas, Inspector General Joseph Boinnet said in a statement. Al Shabaab said it killed 25 officers while local media had earlier put the death toll at about 20.

“Arising from the attack, a contingent of officers responded for reinforcement and on arrival at the scene, engaged the attackers in a heavy fire-fight,” said Boinnet.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo and George Obulutsa; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.