a year ago
Somali Islamist group says carried out attack in northeast Kenya
#World News
October 6, 2016 / 7:32 AM / a year ago

Somali Islamist group says carried out attack in northeast Kenya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The Somali Islamist group al Shabaab said it had carried out an attack on Thursday in northeast Kenya, near the border with Somalia, in which six people were killed.

"We are behind the Mandera attack in which we killed six Christians," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters, adding they had also hit a police vehicle using a roadside bomb.

Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
