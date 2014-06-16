FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Somali Islamists say they attacked Kenya coastal town
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 16, 2014 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

Somali Islamists say they attacked Kenya coastal town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility on Monday for an overnight attack on the Kenyan coastal town of Mpeketoni that killed at least 50 people, some of them soccer fans at a venue screening World Cup matches.

“Commandos last night carried out a successful raid on the town of Mpeketoni,” al Shabaab said in a statement sent to Reuters. As reasons, it cited the deployment of Kenyan troops to Somalia and what it called Kenya’s extra-judicial killings of Muslim scholars, a charge Nairobi has denied.

Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.