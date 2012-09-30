Two Kenyan police officers shot dead near Somalia border

GARISSA, Kenya (Reuters) - Two Kenyan police officers were shot dead and their rifles stolen on Sunday in the northern town of Garissa near the border with Somalia, police said.

The killings came hours after a nine-year-old boy was killed in the capital Nairobi by a grenade attack on a church by suspected sympathizers of Somali al Shabaab rebels and days after Kenyan troops led an offensive against the insurgents in their last stronghold in Somalia.