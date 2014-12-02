FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan president names new top security chiefs after attacks
#World News
December 2, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Kenyan president names new top security chiefs after attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Tuesday he had nominated a new interior minister and accepted the resignation of the head of the police, both of whom have been criticized for failing to stop a spate of attacks blamed on Islamist militants.

The east African nation has been hit by gun and bomb attacks since the assault on the upscale Nairobi’s Westgate shopping mall that killed 67 people last year. Early on Tuesday, Islamist gunmen killed 36 quarry workers in north Kenya.

Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Edmund Blair

