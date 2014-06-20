FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to move some embassy staff from Kenya over security concerns
June 20, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to move some embassy staff from Kenya over security concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it would move some staff from its embassy in Kenya to other countries following a string of militant attacks on the country’s coast.

“Based on the recent changes in Kenya’s security situation, the embassy is also relocating some staff to other countries,” the State Department said in an updated travel warning for Kenya, which warned U.S. citizens of the risks of travel to the east African country.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech

